Letters to the Editor

Valdese Library funding vote
To: Mayor Black, Manager Eckard, the Five Members of the Town Council (Mr. Thompson, Ms. Stevenson, Mr. Sweezy, Ms. Hildebran, Mr. Ogle), Financial Officer Weichel
The highest court in the land, the US Supreme Court, has nine members. On very rare occasions, they may vote unanimously on a given issue, but many of their decisions are 5-4 or 6-3. Even though individual members may disagree, what gets printed in the law books is the decision of the court, not the opinions of its individual members.
The vote taken in the Town Council meeting in Valdese on June 29, 2020, regarding reinstatement of funding for the Valdese branch of the Burke County Library, was just such a case. There was disagreement over funding at any amount, and the vote was not unanimous, but the Valdese Town Council, as the governing body of the town, voted to reinstate last year’s funding in the amount of $40,000.
Going from zero (the amount proposed for the 2020-21 budget) back to 2019-20’s allotment of $40,000, is quite a leap (although similar leaps have been taken by council in the past), So, thanks to the Valdese Town Council for their courage in making that leap. Our library is worth it.
Will Mueller
Valdese
Lack of leadership in the pandemic
There is much about our current president which makes him unfit for office, but it is perhaps most illustrative to look at his leadership during this time of pandemic. At the onset, he was ignoring early warnings within his administration, downplaying the potential seriousness as the disease began to spread and continuing to hold rallies around the country instead of knuckling down with his experts.
While he formed a task force with some pretty competent people, he proceeded to undermine many of their concerns and recommendations in each briefing by making off-the-cuff predictions or shifting the focus onto his accomplishments.
He likened the fight to being at war, even alluding to himself as a wartime president, wanting to be fully in charge. Yet he didn’t push the power of his office through the Defense Production Act, finally bowing to public pressure, until the nation was fully engulfed. He boasted about his administration’s response, but repeatedly punted to the nation’s governors, forcing them to bid against each other and even order supplies from overseas. Then said he bore no responsibility for our nation’s lag in testing.
He was given the opportunity to be “consoler in chief” when asked what he would say to Americans afraid for their lives and those of their loved ones. He could have offered sympathy for the grieving and assurances that America would prevail. Instead, he berated the reporter for asking a “nasty” question.
He verbally supported recommendations for masks and social distancing, but never consistently modeled these in his public appearances. He gave lip service to procedures on re-opening, as well as each state’s efforts to maintain public safety recommendations, but then started tweeting that states should be “liberated” from their oppressive practices.
Now he is once again holding mass rallies, without limiting attendance or encouraging masks or social distancing, even as numerous states are seeing their case numbers and hospitalizations rise. And, while doing this, he has cut off US funding to the international medical organization working on a vaccine and is trying to do away with the Affordable Care Act.
Does Mr. Trump not know how to lead or does he simply not care?
Mark Selm
Morganton
City should move on statue
It is hard to believe that, at this point in time, it is still necessary to write a letter to the elected officials of Morganton and Burke County to urge them to stop enabling racism. Please do not use the excuse that state legislators have tied your hands. Stand up to them and do the right thing: remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn. As voters across the country show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, let Raleigh face the consequences of coming to the defense of the indefensible.
The argument that the statue is meant to honor valiant defenders of the South is utter nonsense. I am sure that many Confederate soldiers were valiant; unfortunately, they were caught in a war being fought over politics and money. At the heart of the dispute was human “property,” so any appeal to honor is disingenuous. These soldiers fought to overthrow the federal government so that they could continue to have the right to own human beings. By what perverted sense of justice is that worthy of being honored?
I realize that there is opposition to the removal of this statue. To some, the statue represents defiance and allowing it to be removed would be seen as caving in to political correctness. In fact, it would be making room for common decency. This statue is offensive and we owe it to our community to take it down. One option that has been proposed is to move it to the history museum. If we choose to do so, we still need to display it in an accurate context. Confederate monuments are symbols that were meant to intimidate and indoctrinate, to keep alive an ideology that has no place in 21st century America. It is time for the cause to be declared lost, once and for all.
Edward Gildea
Morganton
Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice
Almost 79 years ago, America’s Greatest Generation was asked to step forward and take up arms in defense of the country, the Constitution, and democracy. They came together not as Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives but, Americans and they performed admirably. They earned and deserve our gratitude and respect. Now, we’re facing a different type of enemy; one that pays no attention to any Geneva Convention rules but, attacks big and small, young and old, Democrat and Republican alike. What’s worse is this enemy can be anywhere and everywhere. The front line soldiers in this battle are the healthcare workers and providers, the caregivers,
the medical aides, assistants, and technicians and the paramedics and first responders. We owe them a debt we’ll never be able to repay. The only “sacrifice” we’ve been asked to make is to wear a mask when appropriate, social distance inasmuch as possible and, just use common sense. The result has been enough puking and moaning to fill the sky. I wonder what our Greatest Generation ancestors would think of us?
Nathan Chapman
Morganton
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!