Letters to the Editor

'When You Know Better, You Do Better'
When I was a small child, I loved the statue on the court house lawn. I actually thought it was a statue of my daddy whom I adored.
My family lived on John’s River in the Chesterfield community. Daddy farmed hundreds of acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties. While we grew most of our food, we did come into Morganton periodically on Saturdays to purchase groceries at Head’s Grocery on the corner of Sterling Street and Queen Street. There were two water fountains on the sidewalk outside the store. I asked Mama if I could get a drink. She nodded. I started toward one of the fountains, and she yelled, “No! Not that one!” and pointed to the identical one beside it. I was puzzled but drank out of the approved one.
When Mama and I had to go to the restroom on these trips to town, we went to the basement of the courthouse. We passed the beloved statue and went to the right side of the back of the courthouse. There was a female hand pointed on the side of the courthouse with an index finger pointing to the basement and beside it the words: “White Women Only.”
The poet, Maya Angelou, once said, “When you know better, you do better.” We know better now. We know that the war was fought in the South to maintain the “Peculiar Institution” of slavery, a term coined by historian Kenneth Stampp. We know that the statue was erected during the Jim Crow era that sought to keep blacks disenfranchised, submissive, and humiliated. We know now that the statue is an affront to democracy.
Just as the water fountains have been removed and the “White Women Only” fresco has been painted over during the Civil Rights Movement, the Confederate statue must be taken down. Now that we know better, we need to do better!
Jo Curtis, Morganton
Accountability, transparency and local government
Too often the news is dominated by what divides us as Americans. Yet, there are values I think we all believe in. These values need to be discussed more. Among those values are transparency and accountability in government. When government acts, timely and accurate information about those actions should be made available without discrimination to any citizen. When we operate with transparency and accountability, we limit the probability of economic corruption while creating a culture where everyone is an active participant and not only government insiders.
I serve in the NC House of Representatives in Raleigh, representing a rural eastern North Carolina district – Nash County. Recently two bills (House Bill 35 and House Bill 51) were introduced in the NC House that threaten these values of transparency and accountability. The bills would allow certain county governments to stop publicizing governmental and judicial notices in newspapers and online news sites and, instead, publish such information only on the county government website.
If these bills become law, it would likely result in some modest savings of taxpayer dollars. Good stewardship is always important and as a champion of small business, I support sound financial practices. However, the cost savings is very small compared to the cost of the loss of transparency and accountability. Important notices about public hearings, tax delinquencies, and judicial actions would likely be buried on rarely visited and poorly maintained government websites. Only those in the know would know when and where to look. The result would be an increase in the very ethical challenges most of us desire to eliminate – favoritism, cronyism, nepotism, abuse, and mismanagement.
A better approach would be to leave the current law in place which requires governments to provide public notices to the widest possible audience. This ensures a level playing field. This also makes meaningful public engagement more likely and our local governments more accountable to their citizens.
Local government has a major impact on our daily lives – roads, housing, taxes, schools - with the objective to ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone. For this reason, local government needs to be open to everyone – those in trailer parks and those in gated communities, those with PHD’s or GED’s. House Bills 35 & 51 post a sign on local government that reads, “Closed for Business.” If you agree, let your local state senator and representative know that legislation like House Bill 35 and House Bill 51 are bad ideas and moves us all in the wrong direction.