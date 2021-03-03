Letters to the Editor

'When You Know Better, You Do Better'

When I was a small child, I loved the statue on the court house lawn. I actually thought it was a statue of my daddy whom I adored.

My family lived on John’s River in the Chesterfield community. Daddy farmed hundreds of acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties. While we grew most of our food, we did come into Morganton periodically on Saturdays to purchase groceries at Head’s Grocery on the corner of Sterling Street and Queen Street. There were two water fountains on the sidewalk outside the store. I asked Mama if I could get a drink. She nodded. I started toward one of the fountains, and she yelled, “No! Not that one!” and pointed to the identical one beside it. I was puzzled but drank out of the approved one.

When Mama and I had to go to the restroom on these trips to town, we went to the basement of the courthouse. We passed the beloved statue and went to the right side of the back of the courthouse. There was a female hand pointed on the side of the courthouse with an index finger pointing to the basement and beside it the words: “White Women Only.”