Letters to the Editor

Something is amiss in Valdese
I have been a resident of Valdese for 34 years and love our town. Valdese is rated in the top 10 safest communities in North Carolina. This is a real tribute to our Police Department and also provides many other services to our citizens that many other small towns do not offer.
But I am perplexed that someone that is not a true resident of our town can run for mayor. Jimmy Jacumin lives on a sizeable farm in a very nice home on Miller Bridge Road in Icard. He did purchase a small house in Valdese town limits in June of this year, but I can't imagine that he will reside there a majority of the time for the next four years. I myself have owned a farm in Kentucky for 15-plus years, reside there during hunting season, pay property taxes and monthly utility bills, but I still am required by law to buy a non-resident hunting license. Owning property in an area does not qualify you as a legal resident.
Valdese elections have always been honest and nonpartisan, as they well should be. Let's not divide our citizens as has been done recently on the national level.
Robert Stevenson, Valdese
Have you tried transit in Burke County?
If you have been around Burke County in the past several years, I am sure you have seen the big green buses — public transit vehicles sharing the roadway as they get people where they need to go.
Though public transit is often viewed as personal mobility for people without cars of their own, this form of transportation is a great alternative to driving your vehicle.
Consider it: there are no car keys to lose, transit drivers are safety trained, and the environment is improved by reduced vehicles on the road.
The bus routes cover several municipalities in Burke County and the bus can even deviate from the route within a “flexible” zone if you call the transportation provider in advance.
I have been on board the bus and seen this public utility change the lives of many as regular folks go to work, medical needs, and food and shopping services — even recreation.
Perhaps the most inspiring feature of public transit is when riders become friends and get to know each other in passing time between bus stops. Care is shown and friendships develop.
I hope you will try transit in Burke County — it could change your life!
Aaron Kohrs
Praise for Hospice
I wanted to share something with y'all in case no one knows or understands who's dealt with a death through Hospice so here's my grief story.
Daily I share posts about my volunteer greeting on certain days on Facebook but many may not know or even care but for those who don't I want to share my grief story and why I volunteer. My mom, Myrtle Jean Sloop, was my only parent and I loved her so much. She taught me a lot about right and wrong in 49 years I was blessed with her in my life. She worked everything from What A Burger in Mooresville, to factory mills, driving a taxi in Mooresville, convenience stores, to working at the I-77 interstate rest area near Mooresville, to starting in-home care in Mooresville and continued in our relocation to Morganton in 1988. She loved caring for the elderly and helping families.
Eventually, her health started declining and she needed help herself with dementia and other health issues we were unaware of. In October 2015, she fell as I was away at a funeral that Friday morning and she had to be taken to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Me and Christine Howman Hooks stayed with her in ER until they admitted her to a room that early morning after midnight. The next day, she had a heart attack and was in ICU. We went down and as soon as went in knew my mom's last days were here.
She stayed in ICU until the doctor said they had done all they could do. I am so thankful Burke Hospice let her come there and the loving care the staff showed her. After my mom passed, my days seemed empty with the void of being a caregiver with my wife for my mom, so while attending a local grief support at North Morganton Methodist Church, I heard Hospice wanted volunteers and that's where I met Volunteer Coordinator Merri Rector Rudisill. I already knew Teresa Adkins from caregivers meetings at Burke Senior Center so I went to an Ambassador meeting at Morganton Community House, met Merri and went through necessary steps to be a volunteer greeter in 2016. I still love it even today through all the virus, and I missed doing it in 2020 and was blessed to resume in November 2020.
Merri told me once that being a Hospice House greeter was my called ministry and I believe it 100%. Through all of my failures and mistakes, becoming a Hospice House greeter is high up on best decisions I've ever made. Unless you have had dealings with Hospice, I don't look for everyone to understand. It's my life journey God started me on from the day I was born till the day he calls me home. I love you all and I pray this helps at least one person.