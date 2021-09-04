Letters to the Editor

Eventually, her health started declining and she needed help herself with dementia and other health issues we were unaware of. In October 2015, she fell as I was away at a funeral that Friday morning and she had to be taken to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Me and Christine Howman Hooks stayed with her in ER until they admitted her to a room that early morning after midnight. The next day, she had a heart attack and was in ICU. We went down and as soon as went in knew my mom's last days were here.

She stayed in ICU until the doctor said they had done all they could do. I am so thankful Burke Hospice let her come there and the loving care the staff showed her. After my mom passed, my days seemed empty with the void of being a caregiver with my wife for my mom, so while attending a local grief support at North Morganton Methodist Church, I heard Hospice wanted volunteers and that's where I met Volunteer Coordinator Merri Rector Rudisill. I already knew Teresa Adkins from caregivers meetings at Burke Senior Center so I went to an Ambassador meeting at Morganton Community House, met Merri and went through necessary steps to be a volunteer greeter in 2016. I still love it even today through all the virus, and I missed doing it in 2020 and was blessed to resume in November 2020.