Letters to the Editor

Speeding solution needed

My name is Robert Griner, and I live at 404 Shady Rest Road here in Morganton.

I have lived at this address for almost 6 years, and the traffic just keeps getting worse every day.

Shady Rest Road is approximately 5 blocks long. It has no sidewalks. It is being used as a cut through between South Sterling Street and Enola via Rockett Street. They do this to avoid the traffic light at Enola Road and South Sterling Street.

First of all, the posted speed limit on Shady Rest Road is 35 mph. Isn’t that too fast for a five block long street with no sidewalks? We have people walking their dogs, pushing their children in strollers, and just walking all the time. It’s an accident just waiting to happen.

They really don’t pay attention to the posted speed limit anyhow. I can’t guess the real speed they are going to save a minute by avoiding the light.

The traffic is only going to get worse when the new apartments on Enola Road open, and all those new residents find the shortcut to avoid the traffic light.

It would be good to find a solution before someone is seriously injured or killed.

Robert Griner, Morganton

Concern about our public schools

From the look of the last school board meeting, it appears there is a heated controversy concerning what is to be taught and how it is to be taught in our public schools. I hope that the motives for this concern are not political.

I should like to remind everyone how important and fragile public education has been and continues to be to our democratic nation. Public education has been and still is the bricks and mortar that has held our nation together and allows us to move forward toward the dream that our Founding Fathers started. A dream of freedom and equality for everyone. It is public education that has made it possible for our diverse society to last and prosper. To pressure our teachers into teaching not only truths but to also teach only those truths that seem to be popular is asking too much and will lead to doubt among students about what they are being taught and unbearable stress to our teachers if they must ask themselves before every lesson are these truths and facts ones that could get me fired.

To those parents that are so worried about books and instruction, my suggestion would be go through your child's homework every night and if you are truly concerned, try to find some time to schedule a conference with their teacher and even observe a lesson. Believe me, having been a classroom teacher for 33 years I would much prefer a parental observation to continuously worrying about teaching what I feel should be taught getting me terminated.

Denny Young, Morganton

Morganton is blessed by microtransit

Public transportation has often struggled between two basic goals when building transit systems for a community: coverage and frequency.

Because of limited public resources, especially in rural areas, transit routes generally cover a large geographic area once or twice an hour; or, alternatively, a smaller area with more frequent stops at set places.

Thanks to creative, strategic planners in Burke County, the Morganton metropolitan area now has weekday public transportation for both a large area and more frequent stops in higher ridership areas. This also means shorter overall route times riders have to spend on board the bus.

Microtransit is the idea that transit riders have the power to opt for same-day requested stops in specific areas that may not be on the regular, daily transit routes. This is exciting and will benefit people in our community who use the bus to get to work, food/nutrition, health, and recreation.

This service is rare — one of the few in the state.

Everyone wants fast, reliable transportation to get to where they need to go, and thanks to local leaders, quality transit is an every-day reality in our Burke community. I hope everyone will try transit sometime!

Aaron Kohrs, Unifour area native