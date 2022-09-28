Leukemia survivor raises money, awareness

A retired Burke County educator is working to raise money to help people battling leukemia and lymphoma.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Libby Norvell of Morganton will participate in the Light the Night Walk to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Last year, she raised more than $17,000 at the event and is hoping she can match her 2021 efforts again this year.

“I’d love to (beat last year’s total), but I’m just shooting to raise as much money as I can,” Norvell said. “I think I put my actual goal as $15,000 for this year, which is still a pretty big deal and I’ll be happy with whatever people donate.”

For Norvell, the mission is personal after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Aug. 10, 2020. It came less than two months after her retirement from Burke County Public Schools after 30 years as an EC teacher.

“It was just kind of surreal,” she said. “I really felt pretty good, and I was a little tired, but I thought it was just the last 30 years catching up to me.”

Norvell went to the doctor about her fatigue and three days later she was checking into the hospital in Charlotte.

“My first hospital stay was 23 days,” she said. “I thought it was just going to be overnight.”

At first, Norvell said her diagnosis hit her hard, but in November she received a stem cell transplant and is now in total remission.

“My doctor filled out a piece of paper and it said ‘prognosis,’ and she wrote ‘cure.’” Norvell said. “I was like, ‘OK, if she thinks she can cure me then I’m going to go with that.’”

She was told that with a stem-cell transplant there is a very high likelihood that her cancer will never return.

“The two-year mark is coming up in November,” she said. “They say if all your test and bloodwork stays good for two years, there’s a really good chance it’s not going to come back.”

Norvell was surprised to learn how far cancer treatments have come in recent years. Now she is doing her part to help advance treatments even further and support patients and survivors as they go through them.

“Just in the past 10 years they’ve really perfected these treatments,” she said. “Literally, in 2011, if I had had this diagnosis, it wouldn’t have been a good prognosis.”

Norvell first participated in the Light the Night walk in 2021, calling on friends and family members for support.

“Last year, I saw this thing on Facebook about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society where they did a walk called Light the Night,” she said. “I decided to get involved and made a little team and before we knew it, we had raised $17,000.”

Norvell said she is continuing to get more involved in the society even though she has been in remission for more than a year. She has also started volunteering in a program called “First Connection” where she can be a mentor to someone preparing for a stem cell transplant.

“I’m doing a training for it next week,” she said. “After that, I think they’ll start to try to match me to someone and then it’s phone calls and emails — answering any questions they have.”

Norvell said she wants to give back to those still enduring the disease.

She also pointed to the society’s Dare to Dream Initiative which is funding research working to develop more child-friendly treatments for blood cancers. She said right now, most children are given the same treatments as adults, which can be very hard on their bodies.

“I can’t imagine kids going through what I went through,” she said.

For more information about Light the Night and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, visit www.lightthenight.org. To donate to Libby Norvell’s Light the Night effort, send a check payable to “The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society” to 103 N. Sterling St. in Morganton.