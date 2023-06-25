Most wanted listDonations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top Ten Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 996 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds 1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 18 holds

2. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson – 12 holds

3. Identity by Nora Roberts – 11 holds

4. Cross Down by James Patterson – 6 holds

5. The Wedding Planner by Danielle Steel – 5 holds

6. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 4 holds

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 4 holds

8. LIAR! By Fern Michaels – 4 holds

9. Only the Dead by Jack Carr – 4 holds

10. Private Moscow by James Patterson – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds1. Identity by Nora Roberts – 299 holds

2. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 339 holds

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 111 holds

4. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 354 holds

5. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 69 holds

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 84 holds

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 604 holds

8. Tom Clancy: Flash Point by Don Bentley – 42 holds

9. Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune – 91 holds

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver – 341 holds

Adult programmingBurke County Public Library’s kick-off to summer party will be on Monday, June 12, on the Courthouse Square from 5-8 p.m. Games, giveaways and food trucks on hand. There will be a Zoom presentation with the Western Carolina University Forensics Department on Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library and the Valdese Public Library. The Zoom link will be shared via our Facebook page as well, so the program can be viewed from home if you cannot attend in person. The Burke County Public Library is partnering with N.C. State Parks to offer Ranger Programs this summer. Bird watching will be offered on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at South Mountains State Park. Participants will meet in the Jacob Fork Parking Area near the bridge that crosses the river. Transportation will not be provided. Participants are encouraged to stay after program to hike. DIY Ransom Note & If I Go Missing Journal will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Program is for adults only and you must pre-register. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269, or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programmingIt’s officially the first week of SRP 2023! YAS SRP is kicking things off with a bang on Monday, June 12, at 5 p.m. on the Burke County Courthouse Square with a kick-off to summer party! Come out and enjoy live music, food trucks, games, activities, giveaways and more for the whole family! Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m. is a Zoom presentation with the WCU Forensics Department. You can join the program online or head to either the Valdese Public Library or the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library to join the program via simulcast. This program is open to adults and teens. Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is our Malicious Mafia program where we will play the card game “Mafia” along with other card and board games. Snacks will be provided and no pre-registration is required. This program is limited to rising middle, middle and high school students. Teens can register and track their reading and activity points at bcpls.readsquared.com. For more information on these and other programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programmingThe Morganton and Valdese Public Libraries will have their kick-off to summer party on the Morganton Courthouse Square on Monday, June 12, from 5-8 p.m. This event will kickoff children’s, teen and adult programs all together, so bring the whole family for a fun evening! The band Big Bang Boom will be on stage from 5:15-6 p.m. and 6:15-7 p.m. Organizations from around the area will also be present with games and giveaways. Food trucks and Sunset Slush of the Blue Ridge will also be available if anyone wants to purchase food or a cool treat during the event.

If you haven’t registered, there is still time — book tracking starts today! You can register and track digitally on ReadSquared which is available both on a browser and as a mobile app, or you can register for a paper tracker by visiting any of our three library locations.

eBooks @ your libraryThere are 4,393 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the webGo to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.