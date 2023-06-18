Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the top 10 titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 996 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 16 holds

2. Cross Down by James Patterson – 11 holds

3. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson – 11 holds

4. Identity by Nora Roberts – 10 holds

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 8 holds

6. Private Moscow by James Patterson — 7 holds

7. Counter Attack by Patricia Bradley – 5 holds

8. The Last Sinner by Lisa Jackson – 5 holds

9. The Wedding Planner by Danielle Steel – 5 holds

10. Only the Dead by Jack Carr – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 358 holds

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 112 holds

3. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 61 holds

4. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese – 395 holds

5. Identity by Nora Roberts – 333 holds

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 554 holds

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 69 holds

8. Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune – 95 holds

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 111 holds

10. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace – 14 holds

Adult programming

Adults can make a DIY Gnome “Crime Scene” Terrarium on Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. You must pre-register. Valdese Plot Hounds Book Discussion Group will meet on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. The book to be discussed is, “I Know Who You Are” by Barbara Rae-Venter. Bingo & Trivia Night will be Wednesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Prizes and snacks will be provided. No registration is needed. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Join us for Serial Killer Saturday Book & Podcast Discussion on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. We will discuss a book connected to a popular podcast and listen to a very interesting presentation from a local podcast/webcaster. This program is open to adults/teens. For more information, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org. All programs are adults only unless otherwise stated.

Young adult programming

Happy week two of SRP 2023! YAS SRP marches on this week and there is something for everyone. Monday, June 19, at the Morganton Public Library is our Diabolical Disguise Cosplay Night at 6 p.m. where teens can come show off their favorite costume or cosplay, eat snacks and play games! Tuesday, June 20, at the Valdese Public Library at 5:30 p.m. is Killer Cake Night where teens will be divided into teams and challenged to make a “killer” creation on their cake using icing and accessories. Thursday, June 22, at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library is our Counterfeit Art Afternoon at 4 p.m. Teens will be challenged to follow along and copy the painting of a professional (canvas and paint provided). The weekend kicks off on Friday, June 23, at 4 p.m. with a Crime Time Café at the Morganton Public Library. Come and enjoy snacks, a mystery-themed movie, games and more! Finally, we wrap up the week with a Serial Killer Saturday Book & Podcast Discussion with the Adult Summer Reading Program at 1 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. YAS SRP is limited to rising middle, middle and high school students unless otherwise noted. No pre-registration is required to attend any of this week’s events! Teens can register and track their reading and activity points at bcpls.readsquared.com, for more information on these and other programs contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Tracking for the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program is live on the ReadSquared app! Each week that your child logs reading, they will be able to visit any branch and choose a prize. There is also a paper tracking option for anyone that needs it available at all locations. If you have any questions about tracking your child’s reading, give us a call or come by to see us.

Did you know that Lees-McRae College has a wildlife rehabilitation center? The May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Lees-McRae College will be visiting two branches of our library this week to share about the work that is being done to care for and rehabilitate wild animals so that they can return to the wild if possible. The May Center will bring a variety of species including hawks, owls, other birds, turtles, snakes and small mammals like an opossum and white squirrel from Brevard N.C. All ages are welcome to attend this Fur & Feathers program!

The Fur & Feathers program will be presented at these two times:

C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Tuesday, June 20, at 3:30 p.m.

Morganton Public Library on Saturday, June 24, at 2:30 p.m.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,404 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.