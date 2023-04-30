Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 987 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 19 holds

2. Simply Lies by David Baldacci – 11 holds

3. Countdown by James Patterson – 8 holds

4. Where Are the Children Now by Mary Higgins Clark – 8 holds

5. On the Line by Fern Michaels – 6 holds

6. Seven Girls Gone by Allison Brennan – 6 holds

7. Dark Angel by John Sandford – 5 holds

8. Shadow of Death by Heather Graham – 5 holds

9. Windswept Way by Irene Hannon – 5 holds

10. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. Dark Angel by John Sandford – 220 holds

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 142 holds

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 606 holds

4. Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez – 40 holds

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 124 holds

6. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 141 holds

7. Lassiter by J.R. Ward – 20 holds

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 55 holds

9. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano – 256 holds

10. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 30

Adult programming

Vaya Educational Lunch Series — Facing Substance Use and Misuse in Your World — Wednesday at noon at the Morganton Public Library. No registration is needed. Snacks and bottled water will be provided. CEU’s are available upon request. Needlework in the morning will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. No registration needed. All programs are adults-only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

This week kicks off the first week of May! We’re rolling into the month with “Art” at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library on Thursday at 4 p.m. No pre-registration is required to attend and all supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday, May 6, is Free Comic Book Day and all three library locations will have free comic books, courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributions Inc., to hand out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last (limit one per person). For more information about this and other YAS programs, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

The beginning of SRP2023 is a little over a month away! This summer, children are invited to enjoy the Tails and Tales that are available to them at their local library. Flyers and information will be coming out in May, and registration will open on the 15th for most of the programs that will require it. Mark your calendars now to check out ALL the things we have planned and to sign up early!

One thousand Books Before Kindergarten members: This is also a great time to update your reading logs and information with the library! We will be holding a celebration in August for all those that reached 1,000 books since last summer. If you haven’t signed your child up for this program yet — what are you waiting for? One thousand Books Before Kindergarten is open to children from birth to age 5 (or until they enter kindergarten).

eBooks @ your library

To date 4,329 Burke County Public Library users have registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices, including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.