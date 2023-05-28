It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover — 99 holds

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks — 58 holds

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros — 32 holds

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus — 593 holds

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover — 79 holds

The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson — 315 holds

Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes — 19 holds

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver — 349 holds

Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune — 87 holds

Adult programming

Adults are welcome to attend an SRP Registration Pop-Up Event on Wednesday, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Morganton Public Library. Stop by to register for the Burke County Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program, “True Crime Mayhem @your library.” Participants can also check their log-in information from last year. Needlework in the Morning will meet on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at the Valdese Public Library. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For more information please call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

There are no YAS programs this week as we prepare for Summer Reading Program 2023, “Diabolical Deceptions @ your library.” Be sure to register/update your account at bcpls.readsquared.com to be one of the first to log your points and activities this summer plus get updates and exclusive information from the YAS coordinator leading up to the kick-off of the program on June 12. For more information about all things YAS, contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

Don’t forget that registration for our Tails and Tales summer reading program is open! Flyers for the summer are available at all three Burke County Public Library locations. Watch our website and Facebook page for more details on the programs that are happening this summer. Registration for most of the sign-up programs has opened, but a few will have staggered registration dates throughout the summer. Many of our programs are filling up quickly! See the flyer for registration details on specific programs. This year, set your own personal goal and track minutes read digitally on ReadSquared or on a paper tracking log to earn a weekly prize. Last year, we logged 149,440 minutes reading; track all of your summer reading to help us surpass that amount this year!

Come join us for the Strut Your Mutt Fun Walk to support Burke County Animal Services Foundation on Saturday, June 3, at the Valdese Lakeside Park from 8:30-11 a.m. Bring your own dog or walk one of the adoptable dogs from Burke County Animal Services. Registration can be completed online at www.tinyurl.com/strutyourmutt2023 or call any Burke County Public Library location. Participants are encouraged to gather sponsors for their walk as a fundraiser for Burke County Animal Services Foundation. The Strut Your Mutt Fun Walk is being held in partnership with Burke County Animal Services, Burke County Animal Services Foundation, the Valdese Recreation Department, Friends of the Valdese Rec and the Burke County Health Department.

Libraries closed

All locations of the Burke County Public Library will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,372 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

