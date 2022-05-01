Library Matters

Most Wanted

List

Those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the Top 10 Titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be most appreciated. To date, the library has received 941 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL Top 10 Holds

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 19 holds

2. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci – 10 holds

3. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich – 9 holds

4. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson – 7 holds

5. “Hope Creek” by Janet Dailey – 7 holds

6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles – 7 holds

7. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer – 5 holds

8. “The Baxters: a prequel” by Karen Kingsbury – 4 holds

9. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box – 4 holds

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 4 holds

Current New York Times Best Sellers and NC Cardinal Consortium Holds

1. “The Investigator” by John Sandford – 327 holds

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover – 202 holds

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens – 58 holds

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover – 68 holds

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 124 holds

6. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson – 725 holds

7. “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman – 64 holds

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover – 21 holds

9. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn – 3 holds

10. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel – 105 holds

Adult

programming

Needlework in the Morning will meet the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. at Valdese Public Library beginning May 6. All skill levels are welcome. Members share tips and showcase projects. This is not a class. However, members try to answer questions as able.

Young adult

programming

Welcome to May! YAS is gearing up for Summer Reading Program 2022—but we still have fun in store for the teens all month long! Join us Monday at the Morganton Public Library at 5:30 p.m. for our Lit Lounge featuring the movie “Death on the Nile” (2022 — PG-13). Snacks are provided! No pre-registration required to attend this program. Teens can pre-register to attend Walking Tacos 101 at the Valdese Public Library at 6 p.m.! All supplies will be provided, pre-registration is required to ensure enough supplies and space is available. For more information about this and other YAS programs, visit us online at bcpls.org/yas!

Children’s

programming

Mark your calendars for May 27 and bring a picnic supper for your family to enjoy. The Valdese Public Library will be hosting the McGalliard Falls Picnic with the WNC Nature Center on this date. While you eat your picnic supper, the presenter from the Nature Center will share cool facts about turtles, lizards and some slithery snakes. There will even be some live animals joining us! After the presentation and picnic time, children will get the chance to complete an ecoExplore challenge and maybe even earn a badge. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., and registration is not required. Don’t forget to bring your picnic, and we hope to see everyone at the falls.

eBooks @ your

library

There are 3,765 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone, and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the

web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.