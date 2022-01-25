Life becomes 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Seventy years ago, in response to a fantastical-but-true event on the ball field, sportswriter Red Smith wrote: “The art of fiction is dead. Reality has strangled invention.”

Indeed there are times, as we all know, when life imitates art imitates life. But this week nothing can top the twisty absurdism of the true tale that bonds Larry David with his ex-TV wife and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It’s a tale I find worth telling, if only because I yearn not to write today about the usual downers, like encroaching fascism and Russian troop movements.

Nevertheless, if you do want some downer material, stay tuned. Because I can offer you Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

For those of you who haven’t seen the 11 seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," here’s the gist: Seinfeld creator Larry David, playing a curmudgeonly character named Larry David, is relentlessly punished, in big and small ways, for his various meddlings, inactions, and passive aggressive actions. The Jerusalem Post newspaper approvingly points out, “Curb Your Enthusiasm has always been a Jewy show,” operating on the Yiddish principle middah k’neged middah – which roughly translates to “what goes around comes around.” As our star would say, he gets “prit-tayy…prit-ayy” ticked.