Listening means more than just hearing

As a dad, I’ve gotten used to eyerolls and groans over the years — it’s just one of the hazards of the position. Over the years, though, perhaps no word has earned me more eyerolls or groans than the Hebrew word Shema. The dictionary definition of Shema is “to hear,” but there’s a little more to it than that. Shema can also mean to listen, which, as any parent knows, does not necessarily mean the same thing as “to hear.”
But the most interesting thing about Shema is that it is considered to be an active word. There is no word in the Hebrew language for obedience, the word Shema actually covers both hearing and acting in response to what has been heard. To Shema is to hear, to listen and to act. In Hebrew, you can’t separate the three actions. There is no word for hearing and then not acting in response to what has been heard. And this is where it earned me the groans and the eye rolls.
“I heard you daaaaaad.”
“Yes, but did you Shema me?”
Groan. Eyeroll.
If I ask you to get out of bed, but you’re still in bed, you may have heard me, but you didn’t Shema me. If the dirty dishes are still in the sink, your bookbag is still in the car and the dog is still staring longingly at her empty food bowl, you might have heard me, but you didn’t Shema.
More than just dirty dishes and unfinished homework, however, I think this idea of Shema carries over to how we approach Biblical texts and our faith as a whole. Suddenly, verses like Revelation 21:4 take on a new meaning.
What does the Apostle John really mean when he writes, “and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away?” Is he telling me to hunker down and hang on, to hide away from the world and take comfort that God will one day make things right?
Or, instead, is this a call to action? Should I be working to make the world around me a place where there is less sorrow and lack? Should I be modeling and advocating for the same radical hospitality and inclusion that I see modeled in the life and message of Jesus? In other words, do I treat the Apostle’s words as an anesthetic or are they a call to action?
When Jesus tells me to pray “your Kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven,” am I to just hear those words and take comfort in the hope they bring, or am I to Shema and do something about it? Are these words designed to comfort me, or to call me to act? Or maybe it’s a little bit of both.
For years, I’ve believed that the best thing I can do for my kids is to provide them with a vision of what life should be and can be. Rules are helpful — especially when they’re young — and consequences and rewards definitely have their place. Ultimately, though, when my kids walk out the front door for the last time, I want them to have a vision for what life can be and what it has to offer them, and hopefully what they can offer the world in return.
This is why we go on trips across the country or why we went up to Appalachian State a few weeks ago and just walked around the campus. I want them to see that this world has more to offer than just what they see in their high school bubbles. And I think, in Scripture, God might be doing the same thing for us.
Yes, we can find rules in the Bible. Yes, we can find should and shouldn’t, or do’s and don’ts. However, I think, in the overall scheme of what the Bible is trying to accomplish, the goal is to give us an understanding what life is supposed to look like and a vision for the world that could be.
So, while it may be comforting to hear these words as words of comfort, I don’t think God intended for me to use them simply to numb myself to the pain of my present existence. Instead, I think God intended that I would Shema them. That I would see see them as a call to action to bring the world around me closer to the God’s vision of how things ought to be.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister, and News Herald staff writer, who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jkoon@morganton.com.