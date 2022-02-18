Listening means more than just hearing

More than just dirty dishes and unfinished homework, however, I think this idea of Shema carries over to how we approach Biblical texts and our faith as a whole. Suddenly, verses like Revelation 21:4 take on a new meaning.

What does the Apostle John really mean when he writes, “and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away?” Is he telling me to hunker down and hang on, to hide away from the world and take comfort that God will one day make things right?

Or, instead, is this a call to action? Should I be working to make the world around me a place where there is less sorrow and lack? Should I be modeling and advocating for the same radical hospitality and inclusion that I see modeled in the life and message of Jesus? In other words, do I treat the Apostle’s words as an anesthetic or are they a call to action?

When Jesus tells me to pray “your Kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven,” am I to just hear those words and take comfort in the hope they bring, or am I to Shema and do something about it? Are these words designed to comfort me, or to call me to act? Or maybe it’s a little bit of both.