Marriott International held its 2023 Select Brand General Manager Conference May 8-12 in Anaheim, California. Over the course of the event, General Managers from over 5,000 Marriott International select brand hotels took part in an array of events ranging from continuing education, citywide volunteer projects to the much-anticipated awards gala.

At the awards gala, Marriott International announced hotels with outstanding performance metrics for 2022. Select Brand Hotels include Courtyard by Marriott; Fairfield by Marriott; Residence Inn by Marriott; Springhill Suites by Marriott and Townplace Suites by Marriott & Four Points by Sheraton and encompass over 5,000 locations worldwide.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Morganton Historic Downtown, led by General Manager, Rebecca Randolph brought home two awards this year. The hotel earned the Marriott Gold Circle Award, as well as Marriott International’s Global team member of the year for Orry Cook. The hotel finished the year ranked 48th out of 1,133 hotels in North America. This is the second year in a row the hotel earned an award from Marriott. The hotel earned the Silver Circle Award for 2021. The Gold Circle Award is appointed for hotels scoring in the top 10% and the Silver Circle awards are earned by the hotels ranked among the top 20% of their brand based on intent to recommend scores in guest surveys.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Morganton Historic Downtown is a Franchisee operated by North Star Lodging Management, Inc, with a license by Marriott International and owned by Morganton Lodging Associates, LP. The hotel offers 85 guest rooms, a meeting room, outdoor seasonal pool, and an onsite lounge. It is a quick commute to top companies, attractions, dining and leisure activities making it a popular destination for both leisure and business travelers alike.