Local man recalls military service

I was born and reared in Morganton until I enlisted in the United States Army (USA) and entered basic combat training at Fort Bragg, NC, on Aug. 15, 1967.

Per my wishes, after basic training, in October, I was sent to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for Advanced Individual Training as a combat medic. In AIT, I was selected for additional medical training as a Clinical Specialist at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, from February 1968 until February 1969. The next month, I arrived in the Mekong Delta of the Republic of South Vietnam (RVN) to serve as a combat medic with the 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, until mid-March 1970.

My initial intent on joining the USA was to qualify for the GI Bill so I could attend college and eventually medical school. I enjoyed serving my country, earned accelerated ranks from basic training as a private to a Specialist Six in RVN, and reenlisted while in Vietnam for an additional six-years, and was granted my request to return to FAMC in Denver.

In 1971, the U.S. Army, the United States Navy, and the United States Air Force began training a new type of health care provider called a “physician assistant/associate (PA).” PA was exactly the type of medical provider I wanted to be, and I applied, and was accepted into the sixth of the Army’s first eight PA classes. I completed my first (academic) year at the Army Medical Department Academy of Health Sciences at Fort Sam Houston from July 1974 to July 1975. My second (clinical) year was completed at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Fort Jackson, S.C., from July 1975 to July 9, 1976. Following graduation, I was assigned as the first graduate PA at Fort Jackson to care for all the women soldiers in basic training. While there, I completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Health Care Management from Park College augmenting the Associate in Science Degree I received from Baylor University which I received following my graduation from the USA Military Physician Assistant Program in 1976.

From July 1979 to July 1982, I was assigned as the medical officer/medical platoon leader with the 1st Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Following that assignment, I was selected to serve as the first PA assignment officer for PAs in the Medical Corps Branch of the AMEDD Personnel Agency in Washington, D.C.

In July 1984, I was selected to be the first Army PA (and third PA overall) to be assigned to The White House Medical Unit to provide medical care and support to President Ronald W. Reagan, Vice-President George H.W. Bush (41), their families, and to the staff and visitors who came to The White House Compound. Through the end of September 1988, I traveled with President Reagan, or with Vice-President Bush, to 35 states more than once and to 22 foreign countries more than once. I attended/medically supported the summits between President Reagan and General Secretary Mikhail S. Gorbachev in Geneva (1985), Reykjavik (1986), Washington, D.C. (1987), and Moscow (1988).

Following my assignment with the WHMU in September 1988, Lt. Gen. Frank F. Ledford Jr., The Surgeon General of the U.S. Army, chose me to be his PA Consultant. He also wanted me to be his ombudsman to transition USA PA warrant officers to fully commissioned officers. With a lot of hard work from many talented, very intelligent, and dedicated individuals, USA PAs were commissioned in the ranks of lieutenant (O-1/-2), captain (O-3), and major (O-4) in promotion ceremonies worldwide on Feb. 4, 1992. Upon commissioning as a major, I was appointed, and sworn-in, as the first Chief, PA Section, Army Medical Specialist Corps (AMSC).

I held these final two positions in the USA until I retired on Feb. 1, 1994, after 27 years of active Federal service. During my career, I held 13 different ranks: Enlisted from Private (E-1) through Sergeant First Class (E-7); Warrant Officer (W-1) through Warrant Officer Four (W-4); and finally Major. (In 1993, I selected for promotion to Lieutenant Colonel (O-5) but declined the promotion due to my pending retirement.