Local racetrack hosts festival to kick off summer.

South Mountain Distilling Co. will present the Bootlegger’s Bash 2021 on Friday and Saturday at HorsePower Park to sling the public into summertime.

HorsePower Park will host a “weekend of Moonshine, Music and Motors,” according to a post from the HorsePower Park website.

The Bootleggers Bash will host a variety of local moonshining favorites, including J.B. Rader, Kelly Williamson and Crazy Chuck, the stars of the Discovery TV show “Moonshiners.” Several other well-known moonshiners are set to be announced, the post said.

Different bands will be showcased including the Moonshine Bandits headlining on Friday night and Colt Ford on Saturday night.

The festival will consist of monster trucks, a mudsling challenge and a 4x4 truck show throughout the weekend. The monster truck rides will occur throughout the weekend and those rides may be purchased onsite with cash or card, the post said. Craft and food vendors will also be available at the event.

Colt Ford Southern Sweet Tea will have its official launch at the event as well.