Local residents share thoughts on 9/11 20th anniversary

I was teaching a classroom of first-grade students at Chesterfield Elementary. Everyone including myself was in shock, not believing what we had heard or seen on TV screens. We wanted to know more about the details, but we also had to remain calm for our children we were teaching. I was six months pregnant expecting our first child. I thought to myself how can this be real. Bringing a baby into the world when everything with 9/11 going on was scary and confusing. I was thankful for my faith in God and knowing even during times of uncertainty, I could put my trust in him and not the events around me. It is hard to describe -- the loss, tragedy and devastation are hard to comprehend even when visiting Ground Zero. We could learn a lot from reflecting back about that day. Having a faith in God, a hope for our future and loving one another will be what gets us through hard times like many families faced during 9/11 and also now during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an event that affected our entire country and the world was watching. It was a day of sadness for all Americans, but especially for those who lost family, friends and loved ones at Ground Zero. I am thankful for the men and women who have served our great country and provided us with the freedoms we enjoy each day. We should never take for granted our freedoms and we should be very thankful we live in America.

I was in an English Literature Class at the Riche College of Education at Appalachian State University when I first heard that the twin towers of the World Trade Center were struck by an airplane. The atmosphere for us was one of uncertainty, terror, and worry. We tried to listen to what was happening on an old radio in the building, but there was too much static to really hear what was happening. Some of my classmates requested that we break for 30 minutes and then return to class. We went to the grassy area between the buildings, gathered in a circle, and prayed for everyone involved in the tragedy. This was initiated by K. Teague who later learned that her cousin was on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon. I asked myself what would I have done if I were on the airplane that was hijacked? My heart went out to the families of those lost in the towers and the firemen that were in the towers. Sept. 11, 2001 is a day in history where the world stood still. For days the world watched as the clean-up and recovery commenced. There was little we could do but pray for the families that lost loved ones and for those working the scene. I think it is important for us to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but not to dwell on them. There are some moments in history that we learn from and try not to repeat, and there are other moments that we celebrate.