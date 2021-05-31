Local school creates online cultural immersion program

This year the students picked Cuba as their chosen country to highlight. The students were able to explore many different aspect of the country’s culture.

“The students not only go to Spanish classes they also go in and they learn about the entire culture,” said McSwain. “They do cooking classes, we will bring in food trucks, they can try the various cuisines, we look at fashion, we look at how people decorate their homes and as countries we look at geography and we have our children immerse themselves so that they better understand that country.

“We want them to see it’s not just a two-dimensional country on a map, instead they feel like they’re a part of it. Finally, every year we coordinate all that learning in the spring and the kids are able to highlight what they have learned.”

Barbosa-Treviño worked with each grade level throughout the school year to teach students about the food, festivals and flags of the country. She also created connections to the country’s economics and government for the student as well, said the release. The cultural immersion traversed grade levels and subjects. For example, the humanities lessons in the upper school centered around communism since Cuba is a communist country. Physical education classes focused on cultural dance and art education spotlighted Cuban art, said the release.