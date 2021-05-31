Local school creates online cultural immersion program

Morganton Day School has created an interactive COVID-friendly cultural pavilion for students to display their work as part of the schools International Baccalaureate Program.
Morganton Day School is known for its International Baccalaureate Program, which emphasizes inquiry-based learning using a global perspective. Each year, students vote to choose a Spanish-speaking country to study over the course of a year, under the guidance of Spanish teacher Señora Carolina Barbosa, according to a press release form Morganton Day School.
“As an International-Minded school, the goal of this event is bringing to the community conscience about other cultures, traditions, social rules, attitudes and perceptions that take place outside the United States,” Barbosa said.
Meredith McSwain, director of advancement at Morganton Day School, believes this program is an important part of the students' curriculum.
“The Cultural Pavilion is the biggest program we do each and every year and, of course, this year we had to change it to a virtual format,” said McSwain. “This event allows our children to explore Spanish-speaking nations and countries around the world. And, basically, Señora Barbosa, who is an amazing Spanish teacher has been with us for many years started this tradition. The children all come together and they vote on a Spanish-speaking country. They then immerse themselves in that throughout the year.”
This year the students picked Cuba as their chosen country to highlight. The students were able to explore many different aspect of the country’s culture.
“The students not only go to Spanish classes they also go in and they learn about the entire culture,” said McSwain. “They do cooking classes, we will bring in food trucks, they can try the various cuisines, we look at fashion, we look at how people decorate their homes and as countries we look at geography and we have our children immerse themselves so that they better understand that country.
“We want them to see it’s not just a two-dimensional country on a map, instead they feel like they’re a part of it. Finally, every year we coordinate all that learning in the spring and the kids are able to highlight what they have learned.”
Barbosa-Treviño worked with each grade level throughout the school year to teach students about the food, festivals and flags of the country. She also created connections to the country’s economics and government for the student as well, said the release. The cultural immersion traversed grade levels and subjects. For example, the humanities lessons in the upper school centered around communism since Cuba is a communist country. Physical education classes focused on cultural dance and art education spotlighted Cuban art, said the release.
The cultural pavilion even is typically held in-person where friends, family members and the community can see the work the students put into creating the showcase. Due to COVID-19, the cultural pavilion was put online this year and can be found on the MDS website.
“We have Spanish, art, music and we have the education,” said McSwain. “Those particular instructors, they switched. They were only with one class to minimize their exposure to all the children and vice versa. So Señora Barbosa was with just a few classes for the first trimester and then she did to his second trimester.
“She actually did a lot of the stuff throughout the year and then put it all together. The kids who were online, were able to zoom in on the Zoom platform and they were able to participate in the class.”
Cultural awareness and community involvement were paramount to this program. Barbosa met a Cuban restaurateur, Betty Sperry, who owns the Cuban Café in Black Mountain. To connect students with Betty, Barbosa filmed students asking questions in Spanish, presented the videos to Betty and filmed Betty responding, the release said. This year-long study culminated last week with a presentation of the student’s findings called “The Cultural Pavilion.” In past years, each grade level would present their findings to parents and caregivers in person but, this year, the Cultural Pavilion went virtual, the release said.
McSwain believes cultural immersion is an important subject for children to be exposed to at any age. She believes the students learn more about the countries they chose by doing the hands-on activities involved in the cultural pavilion program.
“I think that it goes back to wanting our children to understand that they are part of the global community and we want them to get back to understand our own community and our own culture,” said McSwain. “I think it's imperative, especially during a pandemic, when our children are so isolated from society that we allow them to explore the world as much as possible, not only virtually, but also by bringing culture to them.
“Children need to touch and manipulate and feel and understand things through engagement and through experiencing it firsthand. We call it experiential learning, where the kids have to experience something in order to learn it.”
The link is open to the community and is available at morgantondayschool.com under “Titan News.” The link will connect you to a virtual art museum/gallery where you can “walk” through and view Betty’s virtual interview, songs, dance and more, said the release.
For more information on the cultural pavilion or Morganton Day School, contact McSwain at 828-437-6782 or mmcswain@morgantondayschool.com.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.