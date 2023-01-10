Local students graduate, receive academic honors

JEFFERSON CITY, TN -- Noah Ulrich of Valdese graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's fall semester. Ulrich graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christ-centered, liberal arts-based university in Jefferson City, TN affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.

Bob Jones University

Hailey Schweighardt, a Junior Nursing major from Hickory, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.

The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Central Carolina Community College

SANFORD -- Burke County resident Ashley Triplett was among the students who graduated from Central Carolina Community College at the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester.