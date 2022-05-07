New funeral home in Morganton to open

A new funeral home is opening at a familiar site in Morganton soon.

McCain Funeral Home & Cremations will hold its grand opening at 5 p.m. May 14 in the former Ebony Funeral Home on Avery Avenue in Morganton.

Cody T. McCain, 34, bought the building on Feb. 4 as part of making his lifetime dream come true. McCain was born in Morganton but was raised in Greensboro. After graduating from Dudley High School in Greensboro at No. 4 in his class, he went on to graduate Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Campbell University in 2008. He went on to mortuary school in Fayetteville Technical Community College, where he received a diploma, as well as an associate degree in funeral service education.

McCain and his wife, Shaunda, moved to Morganton in November 2017 to pursue the business venture of eventually owning a funeral home. In 2018, McCain starting working for a company doing embalming for many funeral homes in the area. Then in July 2018, he started working for Hart Funeral Service in Asheville, where he has remained.

On Feb. 4, he purchased the former Ebony Funeral Home.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 8 years old,” McCain said about owning a funeral home. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do.”

As strange as it may sound, McCain said, he would go around his grandparents’ backyard burying all the dead animals he would find. His grandparents, Floyd and Alberta Corpening, still live in Morganton. And McCain and his family ended up moving beside of them so they get to see their great-grandchild every day, he said.

McCain said his plans for the funeral home is to eventually, as they grow, to include some up fitting and change the look of it. He also will look into having a crematory. He said cremations have surpassed burials in popularity.

A ribbon cutting for McCain Funeral Home & Cremations is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 13.

The grand opening on May 14 will include a worship service with Apostle William T. Ford from Fayetteville Kingdom Impact Global Ministries, McCain said. Face masks will be required, according to information on the event.

Hart said the funeral home’s website is currently under construction at www.mccainfuneralhome.com but it has a Facebook page, McCain Funeral Home & Cremations.