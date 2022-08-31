Longtime local minister retires

A Morganton church celebrated the retirement of its longtime minister of education and spiritual formation on Sunday, July 31.

The Rev. Fred Schuszler officially retired from First Baptist Church of Morganton after 42 years of service, and the church set aside the July 31 worship service to celebrate him and his contributions to the congregation and to the community.

According to the senior minister, the Rev. Tom Bland, who has served with Schuszler since 1995, the service featured memories from Schuszler’s career and a sermon reflecting on his character and many gifts.

Bland said Schuszler’s retirement has been well-earned, and his absence on the church’s staff has already been keenly felt.

“For this church, for the last 42 years, Fred has been just the right person to direct the process of spiritual formation,” Bland said. “(He) also has done a great deal as a spiritual guide through counseling and other means ... he has had a huge impact on the church, and we will certainly miss him terribly.”

Schuszler first started attending First Baptist as a teenager in the 1960s after his family moved from Ohio to Morganton. After graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne College, whicht is now Lenoir-Rhyne University, with a degree in history, he attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, earning his Master of Divinity.

First Baptist’s pastor, the Rev. Wendell Guerry, began involving Schuszler in the church’s ministry and after he served as a temporary youth director in 1980, the church called him to join the staff full time in September. According to “A History of First Baptist” compiled by Sam W. Freeman in 1991, Schuszler was ordained at First Baptist in November 1980 and married his wife, Jeanette, in the church eight years later.

For the first 17 years of his career, Schuszler played a dual role leading the church’s education and youth ministries. According to the church’s history, his early years in ministry were marked by several innovations including starting four new Sunday school classes in 1982, leading short-term book studies and beginning the children’s church ministry in 1985 to “make the worship hour more meaningful for 4- and 5-year-old children.”

“As a youth minister, Fred touched hundreds of people’s lives,” Bland said. “He had a very special gift for recognizing what each person needed in the way of encouragement and spiritual direction.”

In 1997, Schuszler transitioned to an exclusive focus on the education and spiritual formation ministry, but even after the transition, Schuszler still found himself back in the youth department from time to time. Bland said he was called upon several times during his career to fill the spot while the church was in between youth ministers.

“Even the last few months, the first half of this year he assumed again the role of Pastor of Youth because there was a need,” Bland said.

Bland said Schuszler’s greatest gift to the church was his creativity.

“He has always been a very gifted story-teller and this was evident in his many children’s sermons … and puppet shows he would put together and other special events in the church,” said Bland

Longtime member, Karen Breedlove saw his love for people and his willingness to engage all different kinds of people in ministry as the heart of his ministry.

“He made a conscious effort to involve all different kinds – ages, people with different gifts,” she said. “He was always trying to reach out and make people feel welcome and engage them.”

She said Schuszler created a culture where everyone could get involved that she believes will live on long after his retirement.

“Fred just really invested in the children and student’s lives and wanted them to discover their gifts,” Breedlove said. “I think in that aspect, his legacy will live on through the lives he has impacted.”

Schuszler also is an award-winning author, having written multiple books, including a book of prayers called “Seven Prayers for Seven Seasons.” The book, a collection of prayers he had written for congregational worship over the years, displays Schuszler’s creativity drawing on diverse influences from Scripture and Eastern forms of poetry to Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson and Billy Joel.

Bland called Schuszler’s prayers “very memorable.”

Breedlove said from the prayers he wrote to the studies he led and the people he guided, everything about Schuszler’s ministry centered around his and his desire to see others experience God’s love.

“He was willing to use his creativity, whether it was through his prayers he wrote or he wrote many plays that were performed in church and puppet shows,” she said. “He wanted to engage people and bring them in and let them know the Lord.”

Bland said Schuszler plans to remain in the church’s membership and will continue living in Morganton and pursuing various interests and hobbies.

“One of Fred’s favorite Scriptures is Ecclesiastes 3:1-14 and, with Fred, we understand that ‘to everything there is a season,” he said. “He has had a very special season here at the church and the church has been so blessed.”