‘Love Notes’ Masterworks concert coming to Hickory

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony presents its next Masterworks concert, "LOVE NOTES,” on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“Love Notes” arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day and a chance to make it a date night and bring your significant loved one for an evening of romantic music by Khachaturian, Mahler and Tchaikovsky.

Guest artist Sidney Outlaw, baritone, lauded by The New York Times as a “terrific singer” with a “deep, rich timbre” and the San Francisco Chronicle as an “opera powerhouse” with a “weighty and forthright” sound, will be featured in Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer” under the direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. The Western Piedmont Symphony also performs the sweeping Adagio from the ballet “Spartacus” by Khachaturian and the dramatic Symphony No. 4 by Tchaikovsky.

Masterworks tickets are $25-45; students $5 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Virtual tickets are $10. Purchase by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets or call 828-324-8603.

Lenoir-Rhyne University COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be observed.

The P.E. Monroe Auditorium is located at 775 6th St. NE on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.