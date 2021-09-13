Lowry, Garcia, Poulter are Europe's picks for Ryder

Padraig Harrington has long been conscious of what the reaction would be if he picked Shane Lowry, his good friend and fellow Irishman, to play for Europe at the Ryder Cup. Harrington still made that call. Becoming the third rookie in a team otherwise filled with lots of experience, Lowry completed Europe’s lineup for its defense of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26 by receiving one of Harrington’s three captain’s picks, along with veterans Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. While Garcia and Poulter were heavily favored to be selected — Harrington even said as much at the start of the week — the decision to bring in Lowry clearly weighed heavily on Europe’s captain.
Zalatoris wins PGA rookie award
Will Zalatoris has been voted PGA Tour rookie of the year, the first player in 20 years to receive the award without being a full PGA Tour member. Zalatoris, who played collegiately at Wake Forest, played well enough on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 to earn a spot in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, which did not have qualifying and was pushed back to September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant it was part of the 2020-21 season. Zalatoris tied for sixth, and with two other top-10 finishes, he was able to join the PGA Tour as a special temporary member in November, meaning unlimited sponsor exemptions.
Billy Horschel wins at Wentworth
Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a place in the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup. So, he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach shot that spun back to inside 2 feet, securing a closing 7-under 65 and a one-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday. He became only the second American to win what is traditionally regarded as the biggest event on the European Tour, after Arnold Palmer in 1975.
Toms beats Pride in Champions playoff
David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Toms hit his approach in the playoff on the par-4 18th to the middle of the green and two-putted from 18 feet. Pride’s approach went to the right into a greenside bunker and his 16-footer for par stopped an inch short of going in. The 54-year-old Toms scrambled for par on the 18th in regulation after driving left into a bunker.
AUTO RACING
Alex Palou recovers in Portland Indy
When Alex Palou and teammate Scott Dixon missed the first turn on the first lap at Portland International Raceway, it put Pato O’Ward in position to take firm hold of the IndyCar championship. But the two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers didn’t panic, even when IndyCar sent Palou and Dixon almost to the back of the entire field at a race neither could afford to lose to O’Ward. Instead, they strategized on how to salvage Sunday, a feat accomplished when Palou recovered for his third victory of the season and Dixon finished third.
Sub Johnson wins NHRA playoff opener
Tommy Johnson Jr. won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals on Sunday as a substitute driver for Matt Hagan, beating John Force in the Funny Car final in the playoff opener. With Hagan recovering from COVID-19, Don Schumacher Racing turned their Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat over to the 53-year-old Johnson last week in Indianapolis. On Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway, he beat the 72-year-old Force. Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Acura duo wins IMSA Laguna Seca
Ricky Taylor and Felipe Albuquerque piloted their Acura ARX-05 to the overall and DPi class victories at IMSA’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca late Sunday. PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen won the LMP2 class, Corvette Racing’s Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy won in GT Le Mans, and Pfaff Motorsports’ Zacharie Robichon and Laurens Vanthoor won in GT Daytona.
NBA
Lakers trade Gasol rights to Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded the rights to Marc Gasol back to the Memphis Grizzlies, where the 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons. The Lakers also sent a second-round pick in 2024 and cash to Memphis on Friday in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese big man Wang Zhelin. ESPN then reported the Grizzlies intend to waive Gasol, who plans to begin the new NBA season at home in Spain.