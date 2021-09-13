Lowry, Garcia, Poulter are Europe's picks for Ryder

Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a place in the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup. So, he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach shot that spun back to inside 2 feet, securing a closing 7-under 65 and a one-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday. He became only the second American to win what is traditionally regarded as the biggest event on the European Tour, after Arnold Palmer in 1975.

Toms beats Pride in Champions playoff

David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Toms hit his approach in the playoff on the par-4 18th to the middle of the green and two-putted from 18 feet. Pride’s approach went to the right into a greenside bunker and his 16-footer for par stopped an inch short of going in. The 54-year-old Toms scrambled for par on the 18th in regulation after driving left into a bunker.

AUTO RACING

Alex Palou recovers in Portland Indy