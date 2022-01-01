Madden's real gift? 'Always knew right thing to say'

“I was told it took five or six guys to lift me up,” Madden began the tale, “then they dropped me. ... But it was the happiest moment of my life.”

Madden laid down the template for what would become one of the most influential careers the game has ever seen early in his tenure as a coach. Owner Al Davis had just handed over the reins of one of NFL’s surliest franchises to the then-32-year-old assistant in 1969, and there were a half-dozen or more successful role models from which to choose — among them, Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry, Don Shula and George Allen, all of them with hard-earned reputations as disciplinarians.

Even then, Madden decided to go his own way.

“The fewer rules a coach has,” he announced with flawless logic, “the fewer rules there are to break.”

The late Ken Stabler, the wild-eyed quarterback and leader of the Raiders’ pack, remembered exactly two when he was interviewed in 2006. “Be on time and play hard. There were no dress codes, no haircut rules. Because he treated us that way, nobody abused it.”