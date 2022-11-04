Make the most of your endeavors

A couple of months ago when the weather was quite warm, Sue and I were returning home from an errand when we spotted a child’s lemonade stand on the roadside. I immediately pulled over and made a purchase. It is merely a characteristic of my personal ethic system — I never pass up an opportunity to encourage a lemonade stand operator’s entrepreneurial effort. It might be as weak as rain water, but I will always tell the child how great a job they are doing and inspire them to continue their work effort. There is a great deal of truth hidden in the anonymous poem “Children Learn What They Live,” especially the line that reads, “If a child lives with encouragement, he will learn confidence.” In my opinion that last word (confidence) could easily be rendered proactive, self-determining, or (in psychology) extrinsically motivated.

That little business person’s experience with the free market system reminded me of a historically important occasion for today’s date, Nov. 4. It was on this date in 1879 that Thomas Elkins patented his Refrigerating Apparatus. That was only one of his patents, and they paled in comparison to his many other accomplishments. Elkins not only was an inventor, but also an abolitionist and medical professional. He served on Underground Railroad’s Vigilance Committee providing legal aid, food and medical attention to escaped slaves who made their way to Albany, New York. There he owned a pharmacy, studied dentistry and surgery and was also the district physician. During the Civil War he became the medical examiner for the 54th and 55th Massachusetts regiments. (It was in that capacity he saw the need for cooling the quickly deteriorating bodies of war victims which prompted him to eventually invent his Refrigerating Apparatus.)

Quite an accomplishment for anyone, but significantly more so because Thomas Elkins managed to be so successful as an African American during a time of radical racism. In an era in which most people would have surmised that the odds against any kind of success excepting as a lowly laborer was impossible, he took advantage of an opportunity through a friend in the Albany Medical College and made the most of it — no small accomplishment.

Whether or not Elkins purposed to personify the advice of the Preacher in the Book of Ecclesiastes, he certainly practiced the ethic, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.”

Many may enthusiastically argue that with all the conveniences of life, as well as the economically thriving age we live in, that many people are not motivated to take advantage of many opportunities of advancement today and may go so far as to propose that regardless of statements to the opposite, we are actually encouraged in passivity and to blame other for our failings. Self-determination is really the issue in question here, and I know of no one who did more research in that area than Edward Deci and Richard Ryan, when in the 1970s, they published their self-determination theory.

Over-simplifying their findings, it all comes down to whether a person is possessed by intrinsic motivation or extrinsic motivation. Intrinsic means that the individual makes decisions based upon their own set of values, while extrinsically motivated people are driven by external influences, such as economic gain, social status, grades or laurels.

One of the more useful findings in their research was the discovery of the difference in behaviors of the two personality types. Whereas the intrinsic person tends to believe they are in control of their own destiny, take responsibility for their own success or failure, do not tend to blame others when things go wrong and have a firm idea of their own value system which they tend to follow regularly, the extrinsic personality type becomes an expert in making excuses, finding scapegoats and looking at each ethical decision with the what’s-in-it-for-me attitude.

Another interesting result of their study was the development of the Religious Self-Regulation Questionnaire, which can be found online. As an example, it inquires on such matters as: “In a dilemma of right/wrong, are your reactions motivated by your understanding of spiritual ethics or by the decision of the powers-that-be?”

In the jargon of the church I was raised in, it sounds like they have “quit preaching and gone to meddling.”