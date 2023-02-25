CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man landed two felony charges after a shots fired call last week.

Jon Bradley Williams, 48, of Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies already had charged Williams with possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 18. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond, posted the bond and was released from custody.

On Feb. 19, deputies were dispatched to his property for a report of shots fired, the release said. Williams denied being in possession of a weapon, said no shots had been fired on his property and deputies cleared the scene.

The next day, deputies were told Williams was at a local business with a gun visible in his back pocket. They responded to the scene, but Williams was gone when they got there.

Finally on Tuesday, deputies along with probation and parole officers executed a search warrant at Williams’ home where they found two shotguns, two handguns, 25 grams of methamphetamine and a camper that had been reported stolen in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the release said.

They took Williams into custody again, and he was issued a $30,000 secured bond. He already has posted that bond and been released, according to the news release.

Williams has a previous conviction of felony larceny, along with misdemeanor convictions of driving while license revoked and driving while impaired, according to court records.