MOORESVILLE — A Georgia man was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to elude police.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Iredell County on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 for Brawley School Road around 2 a.m., according to a release from the NC Highway Patrol.

A 2021 Kia Seltos traveling south on I-77 was being pursued by the Mooresville Police Department. MPD officers deployed stop sticks and the Kia struck the stop sticks and came to rest in the southbound toll lane, the release said. The driver of the Kia exited the vehicle, jumped across the concrete barrier of the toll roads, and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling in the northbound toll lane.

The driver of the Kia, Kameen Odai Thomas, 22, of Conyers, Georgia, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the release said. A passenger in the Kia, also exited the vehicle and was not located.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, the release said.

During the on-scene investigation, both lanes of I-77 were closed for approximately three hours.