A Marion man who has already been charged with assault now faces more charges.

Jamie Christopher McKinney, 29, of Marion, was initially charged on April 25 with felonious assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats by Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, according to a MCSO news release. McKinney was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Deputies had responded to a call for possible assault. Upon arrival, they were met by the victim who had noticeable injuries to the neck area, the release said. The victim told deputies McKinney squeezed her neck to the point she couldn’t breathe. McKinney was arrested at the scene.

Upon further investigation, evidence was uncovered that led to charges of felonious second-degree forcible rape and felonious first-degree kidnapping against McKinney.

McKinney’s secured bond was increased to $505,000, according to the latest news release.