Marriage Licenses - Aug. 16-22, 2020
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses - Aug. 16-22, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Aug. 16-22:

» John E. Suttle to Pearle Leone Manos

» John Brown to Pamela Jane Brown

» Larry Melvin Castner to Shirley Ann Sage

» Brandi Cierria Reed to Shawntelle Dawn Romero

» Justin Franklin Davis to Amber Lynn Pyatte

» Gary Paul Robichaud to Deborah Louise Warren

» Rachel Leeann Walker to Kristin Mackenzie George

» Christopher Anthony Stein to Vera Lee Page

» Brent Calvin Watts to Jill Lynette Davis

» James Royce Robinson II to Jordan Hayley Rinck

» Caleb William Hildenbran to Kati Alyson Parker

» Stephen Wilson Webb to Lilley Elizabeth Harrison

