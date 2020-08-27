Marriage Licenses - Aug. 16-22, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Aug. 16-22:
» John E. Suttle to Pearle Leone Manos
» John Brown to Pamela Jane Brown
» Larry Melvin Castner to Shirley Ann Sage
» Brandi Cierria Reed to Shawntelle Dawn Romero
» Justin Franklin Davis to Amber Lynn Pyatte
» Gary Paul Robichaud to Deborah Louise Warren
» Rachel Leeann Walker to Kristin Mackenzie George
» Christopher Anthony Stein to Vera Lee Page
» Brent Calvin Watts to Jill Lynette Davis
» James Royce Robinson II to Jordan Hayley Rinck
» Caleb William Hildenbran to Kati Alyson Parker
» Stephen Wilson Webb to Lilley Elizabeth Harrison
