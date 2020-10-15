Marriage Licenses - Oct. 4-10, 2020

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of Oct. 4-10:
» Elijah James McKenzie to Kimberly Ann Asbury
» Ryan Adam Montgomery to Logan Elexis Deyton
» Juan Enrique De Leon Lux to Irma Veronica Mendez Mendoza
» Glenn Christopher Beasley to Whitnie Taylor Cook
» Christopher Joseph Collins to Whitney Elaine Lawson
» Jamison Eugene Bollinger to Armanda Green Pierce-Morrison
» Herbert Lyod Brown to Lisa Diane Shuford
» James Rush Dunaway Jr. to Sara Marie Burke
» Steve Reggie Higgins to Melinda Tilda Wheeler
» Robert Daniel Brent Joppe to Jenny Heidemarie Acevedo Rodriguez
» Christopher Travis Cuthbertson to Ceara Leigh Calloway
» William Thomas Carter to Anne Eileen Culpepper
» Timothy Allen Dale to Shannon Renae Vess
» Justin Gantt Turner to Gloria Alexandra Dominguez
» Israel Alexander Swartz to Kendall Elizabeth Griffith
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!