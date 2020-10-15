 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses - Oct. 4-10, 2020
0 comments

Marriage Licenses - Oct. 4-10, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Oct. 4-10:

» Elijah James McKenzie to Kimberly Ann Asbury

» Ryan Adam Montgomery to Logan Elexis Deyton

» Juan Enrique De Leon Lux to Irma Veronica Mendez Mendoza

» Glenn Christopher Beasley to Whitnie Taylor Cook

» Christopher Joseph Collins to Whitney Elaine Lawson

» Jamison Eugene Bollinger to Armanda Green Pierce-Morrison

» Herbert Lyod Brown to Lisa Diane Shuford

» James Rush Dunaway Jr. to Sara Marie Burke

» Steve Reggie Higgins to Melinda Tilda Wheeler

» Robert Daniel Brent Joppe to Jenny Heidemarie Acevedo Rodriguez

» Christopher Travis Cuthbertson to Ceara Leigh Calloway

» William Thomas Carter to Anne Eileen Culpepper

» Timothy Allen Dale to Shannon Renae Vess

» Justin Gantt Turner to Gloria Alexandra Dominguez

» Israel Alexander Swartz to Kendall Elizabeth Griffith

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert