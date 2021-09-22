 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses - Sept. 12-18, 2021
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses - Sept. 12-18, 2021

  • Updated
The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.

Records for the week of Sept. 12-18:

  • Zachery Allen Carlton to Jessica Brooke Buff
  • Camden Len Young to Miriam Shae Hudson
  • Christopher Bryan Downs to Jerez Diaz Annai
  • Gregory Alan Calloway to Dorothy Victoria Nichols
  • Josie Madison Kuykendall to Samuel David Ferguson
  • Rakesh Kumar Arvind Bhai to Amber Nichole Edwards
  • Andrew Edward McCall to Tasha Nicole Wellman
  • Derek Bradley McNeely to Belinda Elizabeth Mauney
  • Wilson Teague Roper to Alexis Marie Walker
