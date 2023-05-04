The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of April 23-29:
Keith Edward Gwen to Melissa Reed Horney
Charles Ray Helton Sr. to Shelby Jean Bumgarner
Sergio Anibal Mateo Raymundo to Alicia Chavez Velasquez
Colt Mitchell Keller to April Danielle Mathis
Andrew Jeffrey Hudgins to Jillian Marie Miller
James Michael Shoemaker to Linda Johnson Noe
Yates Shuford Palmer Jr. to Judy Diana Goare
Kaleb John Freeman to Amber Nichole Poteat