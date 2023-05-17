The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office.
Records for the week of May 7-13:
Benjamin Mackay Fisher to Charis Michelle Ballard
Brian Strother Browder to Sunshine Browder Michael
Lamar Bruchey to Sallie Danielle Wellborn
Kerry Isaac Coleman to Cierra Hayleigh Whitworth
Steven Chase Higdon to Meagan Katherine Deaton
Scottie Osborn Davis to Melissa Faye Fulbright
Christopher Dwayne Hall to Alyssa Denise Roseman
Matthew Logan Kizer to Natasha Rae Johnson
Patrick Alexander Barbee to Madison Brooke Minton
Justin Darrell Simmons to Christian Dawn
Christopher Larry Elvin Velasquez to Yorleny Mejia Morales
Jake Michael Elliott to Kalyssa Nicole Woody