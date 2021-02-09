Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

LAS VEGAS — Mary Wilson, one of the original members of The Supremes, the 1960s group that helped establish the Motown sound and propelled Diana Ross to superstardom, has died. She was 76.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Nevada and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes, Motown's first and most commercially successful girl group. Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded in 1977, while Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967.

The group's first No. 1, million-selling song, "Where Did Our Love Go," was released June 17, 1964. Touring at the time, Wilson said there was a moment when she realized they had a hit song.

"I remember that instead of going home on the bus, we flew," she told The Associated Press in 2014. "That was our first plane ride. We flew home. We had really hit big."

It would be the first of five consecutive No. 1's, with "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Back in My Arms Again" following in quick succession. The Supremes also recorded the hit songs "You Can't Hurry Love," "Up the Ladder to the Roof" and "Love Child."