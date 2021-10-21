Maverick
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
- Updated
A search warrant executed Thursday in Long View led to three arrests and the seizure of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a gun.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received a drug trafficking charge after an early morning call for two suspicious people Thursday.
- Updated
Daniela Gomez Rodriguez was crowned Freedom High School’s 2021 homecoming queen during a ceremony at halftime of the Patriots’ varsity footbal…
- Updated
When Linda Buff found her granddaughter dead Sept. 17, investigators told her she had died from a drug overdose. But days later, 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron was charged with murder in the shooting death of her sister, Cara Fantasia Lane.
- Updated
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
A Hildebran man was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping charges, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office.
- Updated
County health officials reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in Burke County on Tuesday.