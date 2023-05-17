Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. — Proverbs 4:23
May 17 verse
Related to this story
Most Popular
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Three people were charged Tuesday night after police say they broke into a vacant home in Morganton.
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
The sound of the girl's screams were played in court.
A man has been charged after a disturbance and a fire at a tavern north of Morganton last week.