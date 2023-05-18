Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. — Matthew 5:6
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
The sound of the girl's screams were played in court.
A Morganton man received a driving while impaired charge after a car he was driving crashed into the side of a gas station Monday night.
A man has been charged after a disturbance and a fire at a tavern north of Morganton last week.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.