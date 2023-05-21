No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it. — Hebrews 12:11
May 21 verse
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week.
A Morganton man received a driving while impaired charge after a car he was driving crashed into the side of a gas station Monday night.
The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.