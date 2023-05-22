May 22 verse May 22, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sing to the Lord, for he has done glorious things; let this be known to all the world. — Isaiah 12:5 0 Comments Tags The Bible Christianity Judaism Music Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sheriff: Man wanted in McDowell nabbed north of Morganton with guns, drugs A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week. As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu… Man gets DWI charge after crashing into Triangle gas station A Morganton man received a driving while impaired charge after a car he was driving crashed into the side of a gas station Monday night. Hickory Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar has closed; owner plans to open new business at location The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long. Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.