Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. — Matthew 26:41
May 24 verse
A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week.
The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.
The Kathryn G. Siphers Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that it has selected Jaccob Alexander Fair as its scholarship recipient for 2023.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
