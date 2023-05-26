Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path. — Psalm 119:105
May 26 verse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…
A Morganton man was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction Wednesday.
RALEIGH — The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in our yards.
The Kathryn G. Siphers Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that it has selected Jaccob Alexander Fair as its scholarship recipient for 2023.