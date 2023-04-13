The Jasper and Carlene Hemphill Memorial Scholarship now is in its second year and is accepting applications.

Jasper and Carlene Hemphill, former students at Olive Hill High School, an all-black school in the Burke County school system, emphasized education and being productive and engaged citizens to their children, grandchildren and all who knew them. Their strong work ethic, faith, everlasting love and value placed on education has generated bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees within the Hemphill family.

In their honor, the Hemphill family will award a $500 book scholarship annually to a qualifying senior at Freedom High School who exemplifies an outstanding academic record and work ethic in the community.

Contact the Hemphill family at thehemphillsnbfwc@gmail.com or go to the Freedom High School Scholarship page for additional information on applying for this scholarship. Applications are due by May 19.