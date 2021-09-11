Merlefest loses some great artists

A trio of much-loved performers will not return to Merlefest. They passed away after Merlefest 2019.

Tony Rice, the supernatural guitarist and singer who virtually transformed modern bluegrass, died after a long struggle with illness on Dec. 25, 2020. He had not performed at Merlefest for a few years before, but he was a festival stalwart.

Tony was at the first Merlefest, and several others after that. He made an unforgettable return to Merlefest in 2012. Alas, he would retire from public performances in 2013. Tony took music, especially bluegrass, into realms nobody thought possible. He was a true innovator and a musical tour de force.

Helen White, a multi-talented musician and composer, died on Oct. 14, 2019. She was the founder of Junior Appalachian Musicians. There are hundreds of young people who were introduced to music and music instruments because of Helen.

She gave them an opportunity they would have had without JAM. Down-to-earth and always happy, Helen was a fine fiddle player and a true Merlefest sweetheart.