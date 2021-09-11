Merlefest loses some great artists

A trio of much-loved performers will not return to Merlefest. They passed away after Merlefest 2019.
Tony Rice, the supernatural guitarist and singer who virtually transformed modern bluegrass, died after a long struggle with illness on Dec. 25, 2020. He had not performed at Merlefest for a few years before, but he was a festival stalwart.
Tony was at the first Merlefest, and several others after that. He made an unforgettable return to Merlefest in 2012. Alas, he would retire from public performances in 2013. Tony took music, especially bluegrass, into realms nobody thought possible. He was a true innovator and a musical tour de force.
Helen White, a multi-talented musician and composer, died on Oct. 14, 2019. She was the founder of Junior Appalachian Musicians. There are hundreds of young people who were introduced to music and music instruments because of Helen.
She gave them an opportunity they would have had without JAM. Down-to-earth and always happy, Helen was a fine fiddle player and a true Merlefest sweetheart.
The train bound for glory hauled John Prine away on April 7, 2020. The prolific songwriter who was part comedian, part scamp and part protester was scheduled to perform at Merlefest 2020. He succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of the festival.
Some people call him a folk singer, but his words and music went far beyond simple ballads. He sang some songs just for fun, but much of the time he made people think.
The heart and soul of Merlefest, Doc Watson, died May 19, 2012, shortly after his last public performance on the Creekside Stage that April. It was Doc who set the tone for Merlefest – named after his son, Eddy Merle, who died in 1985.
“Traditional-plus” was Doc’s dictum when Merlefest was born in 1988. That’s traditional music plus anything else performers wanted to play. It’s still and always will be the core of Merlefest. Just listen to the diversity of music embraced by who Merlefest has lost.
These musical heroes have passed on, but the Merlefest faithful know the impact they made will not be forgotten, and the music lives forever.