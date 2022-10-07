This litter is as fun as a barrel of monkeys - even though they're more like teeny-tiny barrels of wine.... View on PetFinder
Merlot
This litter is as fun as a barrel of monkeys - even though they're more like teeny-tiny barrels of wine.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was seriously injured after a shooting off Hopewell Road late Sunday.
Mountaintop lodge for sale in Linville is NC’s most expensive. $30M property comes with waterfall, 3,000-square foot 'party pavilion
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.
A man has been charged and another is stable after a Sunday evening shooting.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a three-car crash Thursday.
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning.
Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon.
Deputy shot, killed a 61-year-old who was holding family member hostage, Catawba County authorities say
A hostage situation led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Mountain View, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.
When asked about another child she was accused of abusing, the woman told investigators she "tore that (expletive) up" to correct bad behaviors, a prosecutor said during court Monday.
A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...
A local racing team has won statewide recognition for its support of residents at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center: