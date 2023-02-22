BLACKSBURG, Va. — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 13 Miami beat Virginia Tech 76-70 on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.

Nigel Pack added 16 points for the Hurricanes, who placed five players in double figures.

Sean Pedulla led Virginia Tech with 17 points.

Miami, which trailed by as many as nine in the first half, led the entire second half and built a 10-point lead with 9:58 remaining.

The Hokies closed to 64-60 on Grant Basile’s basket with 4:05 remaining. The Hurricanes sealed the win by making eight of 10 free throws in the final 1:02, connecting on 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Pittsburgh 76, Georgia Tech 68

Nelly Cummings scored 22 points and Blake Hinson scored 19 points and Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech.

Federiko Federiko scored 14 points and Jamarius Burton 12 for Pitt, which made 19 of 20 foul shots including all eight in the final two-and-a-half minutes. The Panthers owned a 34-24 rebounding edge. Miles Kelly scored 24 points shooting 6 of 13 from beyond 3-point range, Kyle Sturdivant scored 16 and Javon Franklin 15 for Georgia Tech.

Federiko threw down a dunk with 9:09 left to put Pitt ahead 53-52 and the Panthers stayed ahead the rest of the way. Pitt led 33-32 at halftime.