Michigan in Sweet 16 again

Now he's led them to their 32nd Sweet 16. Kansas will face Providence, which advanced by beating Richmond, in the Midwest Region semifinals Friday in Chicago.

Saint Peter's marches on

Undersized in every way, Saint Peter's became the latest NCAA Tournament darling that only the most ardent hoops fans had heard of before it stepped onto a court with a March Madness logo.

These proud Peacocks from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, first tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket and then taking care of Murray State in a workmanlike 70-60 win on Saturday night.

Even mid-major Murray State was taller and beefier than the Peacocks, but that didn't bother coach Shaheen Holloway or his 6-foot-7, 195-pound power forward, KC Ndefo, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds and played bruising defense at the rim.

“I'm going to say this. It's going to come off a little crazy. I got guys from New Jersey and New York City,” Holloway said. "You think we're scared of anything? You think we’re worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out?”

UCLA turns away Saint Mary's