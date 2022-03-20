Michigan in Sweet 16 again

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Brooks returned for one final college season with the goal of helping Michigan reach the Final Four.
Defying expectations, the Wolverines are halfway there.
Brooks scored seven of his 23 points in the final 3½ minutes and the 11th-seeded Wolverines booked the most surprising of their five straight Sweet 16 appearances, beating third-seeded Tennessee 78-68 on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan's five straight trips to the regional semifinals is the second-longest streak in the nation behind Gonzaga's. The Bulldogs beat Memphis on Sunday night to make their seventh consecutive Sweet 16.
Next up for the Wolverines is either second-seeded Villanova or longtime rival Ohio State, the No. 7 seed, on Thursday in the South Region semifinals at San Antonio, Texas.
Razorbacks return to Sweet 16 with win
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Arkansas' Eric Musselman leaned heavily on his NBA coaching days of having to defend Kobe Bryant in devising a plan for how to keep New Mexico State's Teddy "Buckets" Allen in check.
And it was only fitting to Musselman that swingman Au'Diese Toney — the player he counted on most to contain Allen — capped the decisive run with a one-handed, fast-break dunk with about six minutes left to launch the fourth-seeded Razorbacks (27-8) into the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year following a 53-48 win against the No. 12-seeded Aggies on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks advanced to play top-seeded Gonzaga at the West Region site in San Francisco on Thursday.
Providence routs Richmond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the clock ticked down on Providence's best performance of the season, Friars fans behind the bench were chanting coach Ed Cooley's name.
The hometown hero who grew up dreaming of an opportunity to be part of Providence basketball is taking the Friars to their first Sweet 16 in 25 years.
"I just can't tell you how grateful I feel for our players, our college, our city," Cooley said. "It's hard to get to this point. We're just a little school that everybody says, oh, it's Providence. Well, Providence is in the damn building."
The fourth-seeded Friars (27-5) will face Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, in Chicago later this week.
Top-seeded Gonzaga rallies to win
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drew Timme gathered his Gonzaga teammates at midcourt, pointed at the scoreboard showing a 10-point halftime deficit for the top overall seed and expressed a few choice words.
Timme's goal was to spark his teammates with words. He did it with his play on the court, too.
Or as Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said, "the Drew Timme effect came into play."
Timme scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and Gonzaga rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat No. 9 seed Memphis 82-78 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Trailing at the half for only the fourth time this season, Gonzaga leaned on its star junior to reach its seventh straight Sweet 16. The Bulldogs (28-3) will face No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region semifinals on Thursday in San Francisco.
Kansas holds off Creighton
FORT WORTH, Texas — Remy Martin hadn't led Kansas in scoring all season coming into the NCAA Tournament.
The fifth-year senior transfer from Arizona State is 2 for 2 on the big stage.
Martin scored 20 points, Ochai Agbaji put the Jayhawks ahead for good with his first basket early in the second half, and Kansas held off Creighton 79-72 on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16.
A sore knee had Martin in and out of the lineup before he missed almost a month during Big 12 play. His first two double-figure games since December came in the Big 12 Tournament, helping the Jayhawks (30-6) win that title.
Now he's led them to their 32nd Sweet 16. Kansas will face Providence, which advanced by beating Richmond, in the Midwest Region semifinals Friday in Chicago.
Saint Peter's marches on
Undersized in every way, Saint Peter's became the latest NCAA Tournament darling that only the most ardent hoops fans had heard of before it stepped onto a court with a March Madness logo.
These proud Peacocks from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, first tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket and then taking care of Murray State in a workmanlike 70-60 win on Saturday night.
Even mid-major Murray State was taller and beefier than the Peacocks, but that didn't bother coach Shaheen Holloway or his 6-foot-7, 195-pound power forward, KC Ndefo, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds and played bruising defense at the rim.
“I'm going to say this. It's going to come off a little crazy. I got guys from New Jersey and New York City,” Holloway said. "You think we're scared of anything? You think we’re worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out?”
UCLA turns away Saint Mary's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyger Campbell scored 16 points and fourth-seeded UCLA completed a more conventional path to the Sweet 16, beating fifth-seeded Saint Mary's 72-56 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
UCLA (27-7), which went all the way from the First Four to the Final Four last season, will face eighth-seeded North Carolina on Friday in the East Region semifinals in Philadelphia. The Tar Heels are the more surprising half of that blueblood pair after they beat defending champion Baylor earlier Saturday.