- Updated
As COVID-19 cases surge in Burke County, it has forced the local school system to temporarily close one school.
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 21-27:
- Updated
The company said the expansion to Morganton could add as many as 150 jobs in the area.
- Updated
COVID-19 has shut down another school in Burke County for at least a week.
- Updated
There will be no charges filed in the death of an inmate at the Burke County Jail late last month.
- Updated
The Burke County Register of Deeds will be closed this week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the office.
A Morganton film production company is set to release its feature-length film about a subject that hits close to home for many:
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
- Updated
COVID-19 has temporarily closed down another school in Burke County, and clusters have been reported in three additional schools.