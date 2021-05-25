Minx
Minx is just about a year old and already had a litter of kitten. This poor girl is so tiny... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person shot during a domestic dispute between neighbors
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was airlifted to a local medical center after being shot in the chest Monday morning.
- Updated
Six months after the famous doughnut chain zeroed in on Morganton, the city’s new Dunkin’ Donuts store is ready to open and a free year of cof…
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from April 25 to May 1.
- Updated
Local man charged with sexual assault with a minor
- Updated
A man landed drug trafficking charges Wednesday when investigators served a search warrant at his home.
- Updated
Morganton city crews will be performing an electrical upgrade on Monday.
- Updated
Johnithyn Thomas Bristol was taken into custody shortly after being released from jail on a DWI charge from Lincoln County.
- Updated
A man has been charged after a shooting on Thursday in the Morganton area
- Updated
All Burke County Public Schools employees are in line for a $1,000 bonus if they remain employed by the school system through the 2021-22 scho…