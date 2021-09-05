Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

SEATTLE — A couple of weeks before the season started, Montana coach Bobby Hauck met with university president Seth Bodnar. His message was clear: The Grizzlies were going to be really good and even might take down Washington in the opener. Yes, that Washington. The one from the Pac-12 and expected to challenge for a conference title. Shockingly, Hauck turned out to be right. Montana became the first FCS team to upset a ranked FBS team in five years, stunning No. 20 Washington 13-7 on Saturday night.
Texas 38, Louisiana 18
The Steve Sarkisian era is off to a good start at Texas behind a new quarterback and a running back finally getting his chance to carry the load for the Longhorns. Bijan Robinson scored twice and Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes in his first career start, leading No. 21 Texas to a victory over No. 23 Louisiana in Sarkisian's Longhorns coaching debut.
Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10
After another struggle with Northern Iowa, No. 7 Iowa State can turn its attention to its top in-state rivalry. Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and the Cyclones staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa to avoid becoming just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division I's second-tier.
Southern California 30, San Jose State 7
Drake London racked up some incredible receiving numbers when Southern California’s offense was on the field. Yet No. 15 USC’s lead was still stuck in the single digits until a fourth-quarter surge rewarded the Trojans with a suitable margin of season-opening victory. London caught a career-high 12 passes for 137 yards.
Cincinnati 49, Miami (Ohio) 14
Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio in the opener for both teams. The Bearcats tied the series that began in 1888 at 59-59-7. Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage, the longest of his career.
Oregon 31, Fresno State 24
Anthony Brown Jr. scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and the Ducks overcame a wobbly season-opener with a victory over the Bulldogs. Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State scored two touchdowns to tie the game midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth.
Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Riley Moss' 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first of his two scores in the game, helped start No. 18 Iowa on the way to a victory over No. 17 Indiana in the opener for both teams. Iowa intercepted three of Michael Penix Jr.'s passes and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call.