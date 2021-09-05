Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

SEATTLE — A couple of weeks before the season started, Montana coach Bobby Hauck met with university president Seth Bodnar. His message was clear: The Grizzlies were going to be really good and even might take down Washington in the opener. Yes, that Washington. The one from the Pac-12 and expected to challenge for a conference title. Shockingly, Hauck turned out to be right. Montana became the first FCS team to upset a ranked FBS team in five years, stunning No. 20 Washington 13-7 on Saturday night.

Texas 38, Louisiana 18

The Steve Sarkisian era is off to a good start at Texas behind a new quarterback and a running back finally getting his chance to carry the load for the Longhorns. Bijan Robinson scored twice and Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes in his first career start, leading No. 21 Texas to a victory over No. 23 Louisiana in Sarkisian's Longhorns coaching debut.

Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10

After another struggle with Northern Iowa, No. 7 Iowa State can turn its attention to its top in-state rivalry. Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and the Cyclones staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa to avoid becoming just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division I's second-tier.