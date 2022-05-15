 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLS

Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

  • 0

CHARLOTTE — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute.

Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert