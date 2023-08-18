Half the population is older than 40 and the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. is people older than 65. Many of those moving through middle and late adulthood are in distress and drowning in misinformation. Western Piedmont Community College psychology instructor Randolph Harrison, MEd, and wife/co-creator Erica Schwarting offer a lifeline with the launch of their new book, "A Guide for Aging Heroes."

This groundbreaking work received Literary Titan's illustrious Gold Book Award for 2023. It also swept the first place awards of The International Firebird Book Awards in the categories of Aging, Health and Fitness, Self-Help, Wellness, and Mind/Body/Spirit.

"A Guide for Aging Heroes" debunks stereotypes about aging and redefines it as an opportunity for a renaissance. While the first half of life is often driven by conformity and efforts to do what society deems appropriate, the second half is a chance to reinvent one's self and adopt a more meaningful and authentic way of being. Beyond the scope of typical how-to books, "A Guide for Aging Heroes" lays out a lifestyle marked by adventure, personal evolution, service and wonder. It takes readers on a voyage of self-exploration, embracing the holistic interconnections between us all.

According to the American Psychological Association, 95% of self-help books are published without supporting evidence. Every approach in "A Guide for Aging Heroes" is referenced and supported by recent scientific research.

Daily reads include motivational anecdotes, simple instructions and suggested activities to help readers engage in personal change. "A Guide for Aging Heroes" offers easy techniques for transforming life's emotional, intellectual, social, physical and spiritual domains. This book shines a light on a new way of experiencing the second half of life.

"For those of us at whom this book is squarely aimed, the well-structured segments require a healthy dose of self-reflection to properly navigate, but the rewards are well worth the effort," David Buzan, author of "In the Lair of Legends," said of the new book. "The book is disarmingly honest about our faults but courageously hopeful about our power to overcome them."

Harrison is a celebrated educator, a member of the American Psychological Association, and a former counseling therapist. He is a recipient of the prestigious Roston Endowed Teaching Chair and the WPCC Excellence in Teaching Award. Randolph has lectured on psychology and

education topics in cities across the U.S. He i energized by exploring ideas with others. Harrison is a writer, musician, motorcyclist, sailor, fitness geek and avid outdoor adventurer.

A native to Morganton, Erica Schwarting sees life through the lens of an artist. She spent her early years as a fashion model. Erica has a keen eye for detail and an innate talent as a designer.

Schwarting currently manages hospital volunteer programs and oversees spiritual-care services. Engaging in charity work and being a change agent for diversity and inclusion are values she holds dear. An avid runner, she has competed in hundreds of races, including a Ragnar Relay in Hawaii, the Mt. Kilimanjaro Half-Marathon, and the Chicago Major Marathon.

To order the book, go to www.agingheroes.com, Amazon, or your favorite bookstore.